Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Shafali Verma predicts win for India in Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023

Speaking on the upcoming Men’s World Cup and Asia Cup, Indian Cricketer Shafali Verma on showed confidence in the Indian team victory.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
asia cup 2023
Pic credits: ANI

Mumbai (ANI): Speaking on the upcoming Men’s World Cup 2023 and Asia Cup 2023, Indian Cricketer Shafali Verma on showed confidence in the Indian team victory.

Shafali Verma said, “The team looks very strong. All those who were missing owing to injuries are making a comeback.”

She further quipped, “So, I think Team India has become very strong. So, I think they will win.”

Cricketer Madan Lal agreed to Shafali and said, “More or less, the team is the same which all of us were expecting. But the only worrying point is the fitness level. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer had not played matches.

Playing in a big game like Asia Cup or World Cup is totally different, there is a lot going on. Your level of fitness has to be more than 100 percent. I hope they are fit…I was a little surprised about Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashwin is not there either,” Cricketer Madan Lal further added.

Continue Reading
You might also like

18-yr-old Praggnanandhaa enters chess World Cup final

India announces Squad for Asia Cup 2023; Here’s list

Spain claims FIFA Women’s World Cup with 1-0 victory over England

Indian Squash sensation Anahat Singh secures gold at Asian Junior Squash Championship

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans