Shafali Verma predicts win for India in Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023

Mumbai (ANI): Speaking on the upcoming Men’s World Cup 2023 and Asia Cup 2023, Indian Cricketer Shafali Verma on showed confidence in the Indian team victory.

Shafali Verma said, “The team looks very strong. All those who were missing owing to injuries are making a comeback.”

She further quipped, “So, I think Team India has become very strong. So, I think they will win.”

Cricketer Madan Lal agreed to Shafali and said, “More or less, the team is the same which all of us were expecting. But the only worrying point is the fitness level. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer had not played matches.

Playing in a big game like Asia Cup or World Cup is totally different, there is a lot going on. Your level of fitness has to be more than 100 percent. I hope they are fit…I was a little surprised about Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashwin is not there either,” Cricketer Madan Lal further added.