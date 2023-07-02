SAFF football championship 2023: India storm into final by defeating Lebanon 4-2

India stormed into final by defeating Lebanon 4-2 in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Sports
By Deepa Sharma 0

Bengaluru: India defeated Lebanon 4-2 in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru on Saturday. The match entered into a penalty shootout as none of the teams could score any goal even in the regular time as well as the extra-time.

The Blue Tigers made some good attack, however, they lacked execution. On the other hand, Lebanon too faltered in finishing but they did well back at their own box. The score remained 0-0 by the end of the match.  In the penalty shootout, Sunil Chhetri’s goal in the first attempt and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s save put India 1-0 ahead of Lebanon before the hosts eventually won it by scoring 4 goals. Meanwhile Lebanon was able to score 2 goals against India.

Must Read

Drone show, fireworks to light up Major League…

BCCI announces Dream11 as new Team India lead sponsor for 3…

Neeraj Chopra creates history again; Wins Diamond League…

Earlier, Kuwait entered the final of the SAFF championship by defeating  Bangladesh in the first semi-final by a solitary goal. Al Bloushi gave the lead in extra time. Both teams were without a score in the regular time.

In the final, India will play against Kuwait on the 4th of July.

You might also like
Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023: ICC lists key players for Super six stage

Sports

Mental conditioning specialist Paddy Upton to work with Indian men’s hockey…

Sports

Approval of all venues in hands of ICC, not BCCI: Rajeev Shukla

Sports

“Lot of hype around Ind-Pak matches,” Former Indian Cricketer Atul Wassan

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans