SAFF football championship 2023: India storm into final by defeating Lebanon 4-2

Bengaluru: India defeated Lebanon 4-2 in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru on Saturday. The match entered into a penalty shootout as none of the teams could score any goal even in the regular time as well as the extra-time.

The Blue Tigers made some good attack, however, they lacked execution. On the other hand, Lebanon too faltered in finishing but they did well back at their own box. The score remained 0-0 by the end of the match. In the penalty shootout, Sunil Chhetri’s goal in the first attempt and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s save put India 1-0 ahead of Lebanon before the hosts eventually won it by scoring 4 goals. Meanwhile Lebanon was able to score 2 goals against India.

Earlier, Kuwait entered the final of the SAFF championship by defeating Bangladesh in the first semi-final by a solitary goal. Al Bloushi gave the lead in extra time. Both teams were without a score in the regular time.

In the final, India will play against Kuwait on the 4th of July.