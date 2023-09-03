Sachin Tendulkar promotes gambling game app, protesters demand return of Bharat Ratna

Two days after issuing a legal notice to the former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for promoting an online gaming app, MLA Bachhu Kadu and his Prahar Janshakti party workers organised a protest outside the cricket legend’s residence.

The former minister of the state, Kadu, has openly criticised Tendulkar for endorsing what he considers a questionable gaming app, despite being a national icon and a recipient of India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

During the protest in Bandra, the demonstrators chanted slogans such as “Batting to betting” and Parat dyaa, Parat dyaa, Bharat Ratna Parat dyaa (Return the Bharat Ratna).”

Kadu’s argument centres on the belief that promoting such gaming apps encourages young people to use them, potentially leading to addictive behaviour and significant financial losses.

Kadu had previously sent an appeal to Tendulkar, urging him, as a Bharat Ratna awardee, to refrain from participating in such advertisements or endorsing gambling-related activities. He expresses concern over the impact these endorsements could have on vulnerable individuals who might be tempted to bet money on such games.

Initially, Kadu had given Tendulkar time to respond to their appeal to withdraw from the Patym First Game promotional campaign. However, since there was no response from the cricketer on the matter, Kadu felt compelled to send a legal notice.

Advocate Manoj Tekade, the state spokesperson for the Prahar Janshakti party, stated, “Sachin Tendulkar is a Barat Ratna awardee. It’s not right for someone with millions of fans and a Bharat Ratna to endorse and promote a gambling game app like Patym First. We had appealed to the Maharashtra government and Tendulkar to ban this ad immediately. But that was not done; hence, we protested.”

He further added, If this advertisement does not stop, we will write to the President of India to revoke the Bharat Ratna awarded to Tendulkar.