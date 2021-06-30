Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant slip in ICC rankings, Virat Kohli retains fourth spot

By IANS
ICC rankings
Dubai: A week after he became the No. 1 ranked all-rounder in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings, Ravindra Jadeja slipped to joint second as West Indies’ Jason Holder (384 rating points) moved back to the top. Jadeja (377) shares the second spot in the list of all-rounders with Ben Stokes.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (752) slipped a spot to seventh position in rankings for Test batsmen while Rohit Sharma (759) held on to his sixth position. Besides Pant and Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli (812) occupies the fourth position.

Altogether, Indians occupy three of the top 10 positions in rankings for Test batsmen, one out of 10 in bowling rankings list and two in the ranking for all-rounders.

R Ashwin retained his No. 2 position among bowlers with 865 rating points, behind Pat Cummins, who has 908.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who played match-winning knocks — including a half-century — in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India this month, has moved back to the top spot with 901 rating points and displaced Australia’s Steve Smith (891), who is now No. 2.

Smith’s Aussie team-mate and understudy Marnus Labuschagne (878) is third and 66 rating points ahead of Kohli.

