Lahore: Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United used a Jasprit Bumrah no-ball picture to spread awareness about COVID-19, creating a flutter on social media.

In a tweet, the PSL franchise shared an image of India’s star paceman Bumrah bowling a no-ball in the historic final of the 2017 Champions Trophy against Pakistan.

“Don’t cross the line. It can be costly ! Don’t leave your homes unnecessarily, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE but make sure your hearts remain close,” the caption read.

It was the Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan in 2017, where Bumrah had got the wicket of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman early on, but it was adjudged a no-ball as the fast bowler had overstepped.

The message did not go down well with many Indian fans who lashed out at the franchise for mocking the No. 1 ranked ODI bowler in the world.

Earlier, former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis said India’s Test series win in Australia in 2018 was largely due to the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner.

“I am not trying to take away any credit from India, they played well and they are a very good side. But yes at same time when they won in Australia, there is no doubt that Australian cricket was going through a turmoil and there were problems in their dressing room. And they were without Steve Smith and David Warner,” Waqar said during a video conference with local journalists.

Warner and Smith were serving their one year bans after the ball-tampering controversy.