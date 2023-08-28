Neeraj Chopra’s Respectful Gesture: Refuses to Sign Indian Flag, Wins Hearts

New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra, the Indian javelin thrower, has captured the world’s attention with his historic gold medal victory at the World Athletics Championships. This achievement marks the first time an Indian athlete has clinched gold at the prestigious event. Alongside his sporting prowess, Chopra’s refusal to sign an Indian flag has further endeared him to the nation, displaying his deep respect for the flag code.

Following his remarkable triumph in the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, a Hungarian fan eagerly approached Chopra, requesting his autograph on an Indian flag. In response, Chopra graciously declined, stating, “Wahaan nahin sign kar sakta (can’t sign there).”

Reportedly, Chopra then went on to sign the fan’s shirt sleeve, which bore the Tricolour, the Indian national flag’s iconic design. A heartening image of the athlete signing the fan’s T-shirt with the flag on the desk has since gone viral across various social media platforms.

Chopra’s refusal to sign the Indian flag has garnered widespread praise on social media platforms. Admirers have lauded his actions, with one user writing, “What an amazing gesture by Neeraj Chopra! He is truly an inspiration to all of us. His humility and respect for the Indian flag are commendable.”

At 25 years old, Neeraj Chopra’s victory carries immense significance for India. He has made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to secure a gold medal in any track and field event at the World Championships. With this win, Chopra has achieved a remarkable feat by completing the full set of global medals, encompassing the Olympic Gold medal, the Diamond Trophy, and now the World Championships Gold medal.