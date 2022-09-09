Neeraj Chopra becomes first indian to win diamond trophy

Neeraj Chopra on Thursday achieved another historic win by becoming the first Indian to win the Diamond Trophy, the prestigious title in the finale of the Diamond League series in men’s javelin.

On Thursday, Chopra threw 88.44m to win the Diamond League 2022 final in Zurich.

Neeraj finished ahead of Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch and Germany’s Julian Webber to script history. The Indian javelin star began with a foul while Vadlejch took the lead in the first attempt with 84.15m throw.

However, Neeraj threw 88.44m in his 2nd attempt and it was not bettered till the end of the competition.

Golds,Silvers done, he gifts a 24-carat Diamond 💎 this time to the nation 🇮🇳🤩 Ladies & Gentlemen, salute the great #NeerajChopra for winning #DiamondLeague finals at #ZurichDL with 88.44m throw. FIRST INDIAN🇮🇳 AGAIN🫵🏻#indianathletics 🔝 X-*88.44*💎-86.11-87.00-6T😀 pic.twitter.com/k96w2H3An3 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) September 8, 2022

The 24-year-old Indian superstar is now the Olympic champion, World Championships silver medalist and Diamond League champion.