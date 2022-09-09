Neeraj Chopra Javelin Thrower
File Photo

Neeraj Chopra becomes first indian to win diamond trophy

By Abhilasha 0

Neeraj Chopra on Thursday achieved another historic win by becoming the first Indian to win the Diamond Trophy, the prestigious title in the finale of the Diamond League series in men’s javelin.

On Thursday, Chopra threw 88.44m to win the Diamond League 2022 final in Zurich.

Neeraj finished ahead of Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch and Germany’s Julian Webber to script history. The Indian javelin star began with a foul while Vadlejch took the lead in the first attempt with 84.15m throw.

However, Neeraj threw 88.44m in his 2nd attempt and it was not bettered till the end of the competition.

The 24-year-old Indian superstar is now the Olympic champion, World Championships silver medalist and Diamond League champion.

You might also like
Sports

Forever with you through everything: Anushka celebrates Virat’s 71st century

Sports

Asia Cup 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks five as India thrash Afghanistan by 101 runs

State

Sprinter Dutee Chand to show her dancing steps on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’

Sports

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli breaks century drought with unbeaten 122; takes India to…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.