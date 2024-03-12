Musheer Khan breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 29-year-old record, details here

Mumbai: Young batter Musheer Khan has broken legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s 29-year-old record during the ongoing Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium.

Musheer Khan became the youngest Mumbai batter to score a century in the Ranji Trophy final, which was previously held by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Musheer who is now 19 years and 14 days old scored century from 255 balls in the second innings of the Mumbai in the final. Sachin was a month short of his 22nd birthday when he had created the record of scoring a century in the Ranji final as the youngest Mumbai batsman. The God of cricket had scored twin centuries against Punjab in the final of 1994/95 season.

Incidentally, Musheer achieved the milestone at the time when Sachin was present in the stands.

Notably, Sarfaraz Khan’s younger brother Musheer Khan became the second-youngest batter from Mumbai after Wasim Jaffer to score his maiden double century during the quarterfinal match against Baroda.

At the time of writing this report, Mumbai are 407/8 (126.4 Ov) during the 3rd Session on Day 3 and have a massive 519 runs lead.

Mumbai 2nd Innings:

Prithvi Shaw: 11 Bhupen Lalwani: 18 Musheer Khan: 135 Ajinkya Rahane (c): 73 Shreyas Iyer: 95 Hardik Tamore (wk): 5 Shams Mulani (batting): 39 Shardul Thakur: 0 Tanush Kotian: 13 Tushar Deshpande (batting): 2 Dhawal Kulkarni: Yet to Bat

Extras: 15 runs