MS Dhoni gives major update on his retirement: Watch

The former Indian Cricket Team captain MS Dhoni has given an update on his retirement from the sport. On Friday, Chennai Superkings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the M Chidambaram Stadium. Following the victory, Dhoni intimated that the current Indian Premiere League 2023 season would be his last.

The last IPL match ended with a bang for Chennai Super Kings who won the match by seven wickets, thanks to Devon Conway’s gutsy 77, and Ravindra Jadeja’s outstanding bowling performance.

Meantime, Dhoni made his 208th catch to dismiss Aiden Markram in the first innings at Chepauk, surpassing the record of Quinton de Kock as the most catches in the T20 series. Second, on the list, stands Dinesh Karthik with 205 catches.

Talking about his catch, Dhoni said during the post-match presentation, “Still they didn’t give me the best catch. I felt it was a fantastic catch. Not because of your ability but because of such a wrong position I was in to take it. A long time back I still remember one game – Rahul Dravid was keeping and he caught one like that.”

He added, “You get old, that’s the only time you get more experienced unless you are Sachin paaji and you start playing at 15-16. Definitely getting old, can’t shy away from that.”

In his own style, @msdhoni describes yet another successful day behind the stumps 👏 And along with it, shares a special Rahul Dravid story and admiration for @sachin_rt 😃#TATAIPL | #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/4gL8zU9o9v — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2023

Dhoni quit International cricket in 2020, and ever since then, he hasn’t played in any competitive cricket match outside the IPL. Due to this, many believe that the 16th IPL season is his last dance.

Talking about his career MSD said, “Whatever said and done, last phase of my career, important to enjoy it. It feels good to be here. They (the Chepauk crowd) have given a lot of love and affection. They always stay late to listen to me.”

Furthermore, the next IPL match will have CSK taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday.