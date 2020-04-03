Mental health during lockdown
Mental health also important during lockdown: Rahane

Mumbai: India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday highlighted the importance of mental health in times of distress, lauding the Maharashtra government for its effort in the cause as the state and country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mental health is also important during this lockdown. Highly appreciate the efforts of Maharashtra Government, BMC & Mpower for creating a free helpline to support people for their mental wellbeing,” Rahane said in a tweet with a helpline number.

The country has been on lockdown since March 24 and people have been at home including the cricketers who otherwise would be playing the Indian Premier League now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to eminent sports personalities that included the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu and chess legend Viswanathan Anand as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

The sports personalities have been already doing their bit as they have not only donated funds to help fight the pandemic, but have also spread awareness messages on their social media platforms.

Rahane, on his part, donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states in the novel coronavirus with 360 active cases and 21 deaths.

