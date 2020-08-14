Liverpool Wonderboy Arat Hosseini Tipped To Be Next Messi! Watch His Football Skills
He is only six-year-old. However, he is so talented that you cannot take your eyes off from him. He has 3.9 million followers to his credit. He is none other than the wonderkid of England’s Liverpool Football Club Arat Hosseini. His love and passion for the game is so much so that he has not left any stones unturned to practice even inside his house.
Arat Hosseini lives with his father in a rented house. He is not able to step outside the house due to coronavirus outbreak but he is continuing his practice in the dining hall with the help of his father. He is now playing in the junior team of Liverpool.
Number of his followers increased like anything after a video of his football skill went viral on different social media networking sites. Several bigwigs of internal football teams also are following him. He aims to be an international football star in the future.
Arat and I made a decision today. Actually, it was my idea and Arat made some changes. From today, Arat will be his own trainer and I will guide him sometimes. We will do this for three months to see how it works. If everything is fine, we will continue. I believe in my son and I’m sure he will manage. He is a hero! @arat.gym 🔥💯💪🏾 من و آرات امروز یک تصمیمی گرفتیم البته پیشنهاد از من بود و آرات هم یکم تغییر بهش داد، از امروز خود آرات میشه مربی خودش، و من هم در پاره ای اوقات راهنماییش میکنم. این روش تا سه ماه ادامه پیدا میکنه و اگر همه چیز خوب پیش رفت ادامه خواهیم داد. من به پسرم ایمان دارم و مطمعنم خودش از پس تمرینات خودش بر خواهد آمد. اون یک قهرمان 💪🏾 #football #arathosseini
Several international noted sports personalities like Novak Djokovic and Lionel Messi have praised Arat Hosseini for his skills and talents. He is taking training from his father Mohammad Hosseini for the last one year.
@djokernole جکوویچ میگه : سلام آرات سلام دوست من ؛ من فیلمهای شما رو با پسرم که اسمش استفان است و یک سال از شما کوچکتره با هم میبینیم و تو یک الگو هستی برای پسر من تو فوقالعاده هستی. تو به راستی که یک ورزشکار خارق العاده هستی برای یک پسر بچه شش ساله ای که تا کنون در زندگیم دیدم و این فوقالعاده است. تو یک پسر خیلی جذاب، خیلی خوشحال، خیلی خالص و خیلی مهربان هستید و این خیلی خوب است. به پدر و مادرت تبریک میگم به خاطر کار بزرگی که کردند. از دیدنت خوشحالم . __________________________________________________ روزی در خبرها قهرمانیهای جکوویچ را میشنیدیم در آنسوی مرزها، اما او الان از آرات تعریفو تمجید میکند. باعث افتخار ماست از اینکه یک قهرمان تنیس برای آرات پیام میفرستد. Novak djokovic 🔥 Arat hosseini 2 friends 🔥🔥 2hero
Arat Hosseini is equally talented in Gymnasium. You will also be surprised to see his six-packs. Muhammad is extremely happy for the number of followers Arat has got till now as he thinks he has got the results of his hard work to train Arat. However, he dreams of making Arat an international football player.