He is only six-year-old. However, he is so talented that you cannot take your eyes off from him. He has 3.9 million followers to his credit. He is none other than the wonderkid of England’s Liverpool Football Club Arat Hosseini. His love and passion for the game is so much so that he has not left any stones unturned to practice even inside his house.

Arat Hosseini lives with his father in a rented house. He is not able to step outside the house due to coronavirus outbreak but he is continuing his practice in the dining hall with the help of his father. He is now playing in the junior team of Liverpool.

Number of his followers increased like anything after a video of his football skill went viral on different social media networking sites. Several bigwigs of internal football teams also are following him. He aims to be an international football star in the future.

Several international noted sports personalities like Novak Djokovic and Lionel Messi have praised Arat Hosseini for his skills and talents. He is taking training from his father Mohammad Hosseini for the last one year.

Arat Hosseini is equally talented in Gymnasium. You will also be surprised to see his six-packs. Muhammad is extremely happy for the number of followers Arat has got till now as he thinks he has got the results of his hard work to train Arat. However, he dreams of making Arat an international football player.