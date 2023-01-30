KIIT-KISS to be Associate Sponsor of Rugby India

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT and KISS DU on Monday entered into an agreement with the Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) to promote and popularise Rugby both at the grassroots level and the high-performance level.

As per the MoU, KIIT-KISS has become the only university in India to be the associate sponsor of Rugby India for the next three years. The State Government remains the main sponsor of the game. Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS signed the MoU on behalf of KIIT & KISS, while Rahul Bose, President, IRFU signed the MoU on behalf of IRFU in the presence of three coaches and selectors of the Indian National Rugby 15s teams- Naas Botha, Kiano Fourie and Andre Venter.

KISS has been promoting Rugby since 2004. Today, Rugby has gained popularity all over the country. Dr Achyuta Samanta has played a key role in promoting the game.

As per the agreement, KISS-KIIT is committed to the promotion of Rugby both at the grassroots level as well as the high-performance level and has therefore partnered with IRFU. The partnership will entail KISS / KIIT making available its facilities for the conduct of camps and competitions, for the preparation and training of the teams in connection with their participation in international tournaments and ‘test’ matches.