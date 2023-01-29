KIIT and KISS organize mini marathon to mark Silver Jubilee

Bhubaneswar: KIIT and KISS has organized a mini-marathon on Sunday to celebrate and mark the completion of 25 years of its establishment or its Silver Jubilee.

This mini-marathon has been held simultaneously in 25 cities of India and across 25 countries of the world. Furthermore it is worth mentioning that, the marathon will also be seen in 35 district headquarters of Odisha including the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, for this mini-marathon extensive preparations had been made in various places by the KIIT and KISS university authorities. KIIT and KISS has been organizing mini marathons since many years. These mini marathons were suspended for the last two years due to the Covid epidemic.

But, since the Covid restrictions have been completely removed by the Government this year, the mini marathon has been organized again this year. This year the marathon was special since it marked the completion of 25 Years or Silver Jubilee of both KISS and KIIT.

The mini marathon started today at 6 am from Sandy Tower Hotel in Bhubaneswar and ended at KIIT Cricket Stadium. The students, staff, students of different schools and people from different sections of the society had participated in in this. The marathon celebrated the Silver Jubilee theme of the University that is “Soil to Silver”.

In its 25 years of establishment, KIIT has been imparting value based quality education of international standard and imbibing skill for solving real life problems.

Inculcating global perspective in attitude and creating leadership qualities with futuristic vision. The University has been fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship and realisation of societal responsibilities in its students.

The University has been cultivating adaptation of ethics, morality and healthy practices in professional life. It has been instilling habit of continual learning in its students.

The University has been encouraging and supporting creative abilities and research temperament. It has been successfully establishing and promoting close interaction with industries and other utility sectors and keep abreast with state-of-the-art technology.

In these 25 years of its existence, both KIIT and KISS have been able to meet the vision to create an advanced centre of professional learning of international standing where pursuit of knowledge and excellence shall reign supreme, unfettered by the barriers of nationality, language, cultural plurality and religion.

KISS University on the other hand began in 1992-93, has made concerted efforts towards inclusive education, women empowerment, tribal uplift and sustainable development. The University has grown to become the world’s largest residential education institution for tribal children.

The University shows that if given access and opportunity, there is no limit to what indigenous students can achieve. The mission of KISS is to ensure that indigenous heritage is accorded due respect and indigenous communities are empowered through spreading of awareness about tribal rights.