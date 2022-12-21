‘Journey only gets harder from here…’, Satwik after attaining career-best BWF ranking with Chirag

New Delhi: After attaining his a career-best ranking along with his partner Chirag Shetty in the BWF World Rankings, Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy on Wednesday said that the only gets harder from here but he is humbled and overjoyed to have come this far.

Indian men’s doubles badminton pair of Satwik Sairaj and Chirag jumped two spots to achieve a career-best world No. 5 ranking in the BWF World Rankings on Tuesday.

“Into the top 5 of the world! But the journey only gets harder from here to reach the summit!,” Satwiksairaj wrote on Twitter.

”Humbled and overjoyed to have come this far! Committed and resolved to keep improving as always! Thank you for your love and support!,” he added.

Chirag and Satwiksairaj started the 2022 season on a winning note by claiming the Indian Open Super 500 event and they haven’t dropped out of the top 10 rankings since then.

Showing their consistency throughout the season, the Indian duo won the bronze medal at the World Championships in Tokyo and lifted their maiden Super 750 title at the French Open. At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Chirag and Satwiksairaj won India’s first-ever gold medal in men’s doubles in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

They also helped India become badminton world champions for the first time with impressive performances at the Thomas Cup.

(IANS)