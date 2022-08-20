Jhulan Goswami to retire from international cricket after final ODI at Lords

Jhulan Goswami to retire from international cricket after final ODI at Lords

New-Delhi: Veteran Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami all set to play her farewell match against England at Lord’s on September 24, according to BCCI.

The fast bowler Jhulan Goswami is again back in India’s ODI team for the three-match series in England in September.

In 2018, Jhulan Goswami became the first woman cricketer in the world to take 200 wickets in One Day International (ODI) matches on 7 February.

Goswami began her international career as a 19-year old in March 2002, and over the course of two decades she played 12 Tests, 68 T20 internationals and 201 ODIs. She holds the record for the most wickets in ODIs 252 and has featured in six 50-over World Cups.