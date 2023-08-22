Jasprit Bumrah shines as India clinches victory in T20I series against Ireland

In a testament to his unwavering prowess, Jasprit Bumrah, the spearhead of the Indian cricket team’s bowling unit, once again showcased his brilliance as India secured their second consecutive victory in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland. The seasoned pacer, who recently made a remarkable comeback from injury, played a pivotal role in the win by delivering a stunning performance on Sunday.

Bumrah, who also assumes the role of captaincy in the ongoing series, claimed two crucial wickets while conceding a mere 15 runs. His standout moment arrived during the death overs, where he displayed an exceptional exhibition of controlled bowling, not allowing Ireland to score a single run in the final over of their innings. This remarkable feat marked his 10th maiden over bowled in T20Is.

Notably, Bumrah reached this milestone in 25 matches less than Kumar, showcasing his consistent excellence. In the midst of his splendid bowling display, Bumrah achieved yet another milestone by surpassing Hardik Pandya to become India’s third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, amassing an impressive tally of 74 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

India’s triumph was highlighted by an impressive batting performance, with vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad contributing 58 off 42 balls, Sanju Samson scoring a valuable 40 off 26 deliveries, and Rinku Singh providing an entertaining boost with 38 off 21 balls. The team posted a commendable total of 185 for 5.

In response, Ireland’s efforts were thwarted by India’s bowling attack, with Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi taking 2 wickets each, conceding 29 and 37 runs repectively. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah concluded his standout performance with figured of 2/15.

The victory secured by India, where they triumphed over Ireland by 33 runs, sealed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.