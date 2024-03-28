IWL-2: NITA Football academy emerges victorious with stellar performances

Sports
By Subadh Nayak
nita football academy beat pune krida prabhodhini academy
Kolkata: In a thrilling showdown at Amal Dutta Kridangan in Kolkata on Thursday, NITA Football Academy, Odisha clinched a vital 3-2 victory over Pune Krida Prabhodhini Academy, Maharashtra in the season-2 of Indian Women’s League (IWL-2).

Priya Rui Das opened the scoring with an early strike, setting the tone for a fiercely contested match. Nibedita Nayak added to the excitement with a well-taken goal, showcasing NITA’s attacking prowess. However, it was Priya Rui Das who sealed the win with her second goal, securing three crucial points for the team.

With this impressive win, NITA inched closer to the IWL-2 Championship. The team, unbeaten so far in the tournament, has made it almost certain to secure a position in top two of Group B.

Chairman Er. Subrat Das and all the members of academy extends their heartfelt congratulations to the team for their exceptional performance.

