IPL: Justin Langer Takes Over as Head Coach of Lucknow Super Giants

New Delhi: Former Australia men’s coach Justin Langer has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Lucknow Super Giants. Langer will replace Andy Flower, whose two-year contract with the franchise ended after the IPL 2023 season.

Langer, who has extensive experience coaching in T20 cricket, will be coaching in the IPL for the first time. He previously coached the Perth Scorchers to three Big Bash League titles and led Australia to victory in the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2021.

The decision to appoint Langer came after team mentor Gautam Gambhir recommended his name to franchise owner Dr. Sanjiv Goenka. Gambhir had trained under Langer in Perth in 2015 and credited him for reviving his international career.

Langer took charge as the coach of the Australian men’s team in 2018 following the sandpaper scandal in Cape Town. During his tenure, Australia retained the Ashes in England, won 4-0 at home, and reached the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Under Flower’s coaching, Lucknow Super Giants had reached the playoffs in the IPL twice but were eliminated in the eliminator in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Flower, who previously served as the assistant coach for Punjab Kings in the IPL, the head coach of Gulf Giants in UAE’s ILT20, and Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, joined the Australian camp ahead of the World Test Championship final and the ongoing Ashes in a consultancy role.