IPL 2024 RR vs DC: Rajasthan Royals defeat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs

The ninth league match of IPL 2024 saw a clash between RR (Rajasthan Royals) vs DC (Delhi Captials). In yesterday’s RR vs DC match, Rajasthan defeated Delhi by 12 runs. The match took place at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Nandre Burger picked two wickets each while Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan produced some excellent death bowling as Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs to continue the trend of home teams winning in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 so far at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday.

After Riyan Parag enthralled the home fans by smashing an eye-catchy unbeaten 84 off just 45 deliveries to help RR make a competitive 185/5, captain Sanju Samson made his bowling changes spot-on and the bowlers didn’t let him down, especially in the death overs, by restricting DC to 173/5.

From the other end, Rishabh Pant took his time to get going but used his hands well to steer and cut for two boundaries, before a slog-sweep against Chahal was palmed over by deep mid-wicket to give him his first six post return to the competitive game.

The 67-run partnership off 46 balls for the third wicket ended when Warner flashed hard at an Avesh delivery and Sandeep, at short third man, moved to his right to complete a brilliant catch.

In a bid to bring the required run rate down, Pant looked to cut a wide delivery from Chahal but edged behind to Samson. Impact Player Abishek Porel was next to fall, holing out to long-off to become Chahal’s second scalp.

Tristan Stubbs, who hit a four previously off Sandeep, was lucky to be dropped at deep mid-wicket by Boult off Ashwin. To rub salt in the wound, Stubbs pulled and lofted cleanly against the off spinner for a brace of sixes to keep DC in the hunt.

After Axar Patel steered Avesh for four, Stubbs smacked six and four off Sandeep, who found his radar later in the over, to make the equation as 17 runs needed off the final over for victory. But Avesh kept his calm to give away only four runs in the last over to seal RR’s second successive win in the competition.