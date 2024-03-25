IPL 2024: RCB vs PBKS match today in Bengaluru, details inside

The sixth match of IPL 2024 tournament will be played today between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Today’s RCB vs PBKS match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In RCB’s opening match of the tournament, the Faf-du Plessis led team lost to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK by six wickets. Meanwhile, Punjab clinched their first win of the tournament against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mohali. Notably, Sam Curran was titled as the ‘Player of the match’ in the game. He scored 63 off 47 balls and had a major hand in the tournament.

Talking about the RCB vs CSK match, the game marked the IPL debut for Rachin Ravindra. He was also the one to score maximum runs for his team with 37 off 15 balls. Virat Kohli managed 21 runs off 20 balls followed by Faf du Plessis with 35 off 23 balls.

For today’s IPL match, the pitch in Bengaluru will be beneficial for the batters. Due to the flat structure of the ground, it might become a difficult game for the bowlers. The Punjab team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, is likely to retain the same playing XI for the game.

PBKS Squad against RCB

Arshdeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Chris Woakes, Harpreet Bhatia, Harshal Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Prince Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Rilee Rossouw, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajann, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vishwanath Pratap Singh

RCB Squad against PBKS

Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessir (c), Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomor, Manoj Bhandagem Mayank Dagar, Md Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Kumar Patidar, Reece Topley, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnit Singh, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal