IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals win toss against Mumbai Indians, opt to field first

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss against Mumbai Indians (MI) and opted to field first in the 14th Match of the Indian Premier League 2024 being played at the Wankhede Stadium here today.

While speaking on the toss, RR captain Sanju Samson said, “We want to bowl first. The wicket looks fresh, it’s the first game of the season, will get help for the fast bowlers. We would like to keep on doing the same things. Sandeep misses out, he is not fit. Burger comes in.”

The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are playing the match with the same team, informed Hardik Pandya. “We were planning to bowl first. It’s quite exciting to be a part of this game. We always look forward to the future, need to follow the process. Looking forward to playing a brand of cricket everyone enjoys. Playing the same team.”

Teams:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq

Mumbai Indians Subs: Dewald Brevis, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani

