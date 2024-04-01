Rishabh Pant slapped Rs 12 lakh fine as DC breach IPL Code of Conduct during match against CSK

Rishabh Pant has been slapped with a fine of Rs 12 lakh after Delhi Capital found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The match was played at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam where DC defeated CSK by 20 runs.

As per official reports, Pant was fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their match against CSK. It was Delhi Capitals’ first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences.

It is worth mentioning here that this was the second instance when a team’s captain has being fined after IPL side maintained a slow over rate during the match. Earlier, Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill was also slapped a fine of Rs 12 lakh for the same offence during the IPL 2024 match against the Chennai Super Kings at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Briefing the match, Delhi Capitals pacers Khaleel Ahmed (2-21) and Mukesh Kumar (3-21) bowled brilliant spells in the innings. They restricted defending champions Chennai Super Kings to 171/6 in 20 overs. This came despite a magical 16-ball 37 not out by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Delhi won the match by 20 runs to register their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Chasing a big total of 192 on a pitch that was offering a bit of bounce. Chennai Super Kings’s hopes of winning the match depended on openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra. However, those hopes did not materialize as they faltered to lose two quick wickets with only seven runs on the board.