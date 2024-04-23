IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants won toss and opt to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings

Chennai: Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to field first against Chennai Super Kings in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday. CSK have made one change as Daryl Mitchell comes in for Rachin Ravindra, whereas LSG made no changes.

LSG captain K.L. Rahul said, “We’ll bowl first. There is a bit of dew, we have trained here and there is a bit of dew that will play an impact. The wicket is a bit slow and hopefully, we can put their batters under pressure. We played well in all three facets, but we have left the result back in Lucknow. We know how challenging Chennai is, everyone will be cheering for them. Same team for us.”

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said, “Nothing different, but the coin toss is something I need to work on. I’ve lost seven in a row, I think. There will be some dew later on, but you never know how the wicket will surprise you. You just need to go out there and express yourself, if the ball is in your area, then just attack it. Hoping to set the foundation up front. One change for us – Daryl comes in for Rachin. Pretty good to have three home games, but for that we will need to win some tosses. However, it doesn’t matter if you are batting first or bowling first, you need to play good cricket here to win.”

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Substitutes: Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (wk/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Impact Substitutes: Devdutt Padikkal, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth