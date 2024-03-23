IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.

It is worth mentioning here that RCB won the toss and opted to bat first. In the first inning, RCB made 173 runs by losing six wickets in 20 overs. Of total, Anuj Rawat hit 48 runs, while Dinesh Karthik made 38 runs and the captain of the team, Faf du Plessis made 35 runs. Meanwhile from CSK’s side, Mustafizur Rahman took 4 wickets by giving 29 runs, while Deepak Chahar took one wicket.

Chasing the target of 174 runs, Rachin Ravindra from CSK hit 37 runs, while Shivam Dube made 34 runs and Ajinkya Rahane hit 27 runs. Meanwhile, Cameron Green took 2 wickets, while Karn Sharma and Yash Dayal dropped one wicket each. At the end of the match, CSK made 176 runs losing four wickets.

Notably, this will only be just the second time MS Dhoni won’t start an IPL season as skipper of CSK, after Ravindra Jadeja had been the captain in IPL 2022, only for him to be replaced mid-way by the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will also not do the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore. In place of Virat, this year Faf du Plessis will be the captain of RCB.

Today, Punjab Kings is going to play against Delhi Capitals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali at 3:30 pm. While at 8 pm today, Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Sun Risers Hyderabad at Eden Garderns in Kolkata.