IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings defeat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs

Defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs in the seventh match of the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2024. The match was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Briefing about the match, Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first. In the first inning of the match, CSK made 206 runs losing six wickets. Of which, Shivam Dube made 51 runs, Rachin Ravindra made 46 runs and the newly-elected captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also hit 46 runs. From GT’s side Rashid Khan dropped two wickets, while Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Spencer Johnson took one wicket each.

Chasing the victory target of 207 runs in 120 balls, Gujarat Titans were able to make 143 runs losing eight wickets. Of total, Sai Sudarsan made 37 runs, while David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha both hit 21 runs each. From CSK’s side, Tushar Despande, Deepak Chahr and Mustafizur Rahman all took two wickets each. By the end of the match, CSK won against the GT by 63 runs.

It is worth mentioning here that so far Chennai Super Kings have played two matches in the tournament and won both the matches. Today, Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7.30 pm.