IPL 2023: Suryakumar’s maiden IPL ton powers MI to set 219 target for GT

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden IPL century powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to 218/5 against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium here today.

The Hardik Pandya-led GT chose to field first after winning the toss. However, MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan set the tone early on with their aggressive approach and scored 61 in just 6.1 overs before Rashid Khan claimed Rohit’s wicket (29 off 18 balls). In the same over Ishan Kishan also got out when he was playing at 31 off 20).

However, the two wicket of Rashid Khan in the same over did not have any impact as Surya had his own plans and continue his innings and played the last ball. With an unbeaten 103 off just 49 balls, he took MI to a commanding position.

Nihal Wadhera started off with a classy shot that went for a boundary through mid-off and launched it straight back over the bowler’s head for a maximum, taking 15 off the eight over. Rashid, however, struck again and found his third victim in the form of Wadhera.

Then, Vishnu Vinod and Suryakumar Yadav got into the rebuilding act with their attacking shots, collecting 55 runs in the next five overs and together stitched the 65-run fourth wicket stand.

Mohit Sharma bowled a brilliant 16th over and broke the dangerous-looking partnership by deceiving Vinod on a slower ball.

Surya began the 17th over with a square leg for boundary and completed his fifty. The same over Rashid claimed his fourth wicket as he caught and bowled Tim David cheaply for 5.

Surya continued with the onslaught as he took GT bowlers to cleaners and brought up his maiden IPL hundred with a six to deep square leg on the last ball and took MI to 218/5 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 218/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 103 off 49, Vishnu Vinod 30 off 20; Rashid Khan 4/30) against Gujarat Titans

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Nihal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

Subs: Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohd Shami, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph

Subs: KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill