INDvsBAN: Harmanpreet Kaur Expresses Disappointment Over Umpiring Decisions

Dhaka: Indian cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her disappointment with the umpiring decisions during the thrilling ODI series decider between India and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

During India’s chase of 226, Harmanpreet went for a sweep shot off Nahida Akter’s bowling in the 34th over. The Indian skipper missed the delivery, and the ball seemingly hit her pad before going to slip. On Nahida’s appeal, the umpire raised his finger, leading to Harmanpreet’s frustration.

In anger, Harmanpreet hit the stumps with her bat and exchanged heated words with the umpire before leaving the field. She also showed a thumbs-up to the crowd on her way to the boundary ropes.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet criticized some of the umpiring decisions, calling them “pathetic” and stated that the team was really disappointed with those calls.

Yastika Bhatia and Amanjot Kaur were also affected by controversial lbw decisions during the match, but with no Decision Review System (DRS) available for the series, they had to accept the decisions and return to the pavilion.

Harmanpreet acknowledged that the Indian team would need to be better prepared to handle questionable umpiring decisions whenever they play in Bangladesh in the future.

Despite the umpiring controversies, Harmanpreet praised Harleen Deol for her excellent performance in the match, where she scored 77 runs and kept India in the chase. However, a dramatic collapse in the later stages of the innings resulted in India’s defeat, and the series ended in a 1-1 draw.