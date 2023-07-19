Indian women’s hockey team loses 1-4 to hosts Germany

The Indian women's hockey team lost 1-4 to Germany in the first of the two matches against the hosts, here on Tuesday.

Sports
By IANS 0
Indian women's hockey team

Wiesbaden (Germany):  The Indian women’s hockey team lost 1-4 to Germany in the first of the two matches against the hosts, here on Tuesday.

Youngster Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke (29′) was the lone goal-scorer for India while Nike Lorenz (6′, 59′) and Jette Fleschütz (14′, 43′) scored a brace in Germany’s win.

The hosts began the match on an attacking note, putting India on the backfoot at the very beginning. They scored back-to-back goals in the first quarter mounting pressure on India’s defence.

Germany’s first goal came off Nike Lorenz’ well-executed PC while the team’s second goal came off a penalty stroke via Jette. Though the visitors tried to bounce back when they were awarded a PC in the 11th minute, the chance could not be converted.

Must Read

ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour Wraps Up Successful Visits in…

One of the craziest passion I have seen in a person:…

Yashasvi Jaiswal has a great future in cricket, says Indian…

However, in the second quarter, the Indian team emerged from the early setback with a well-structured game. While they didn’t allow any goals by Germany, they successfully converted a PC in the 29th minute through Vaishnavi.

With the score reading 2-1 at half time, Germany returned to the pitch with a plan to test the Indian defence. While India lived up to the fight, an infringement by India’s defence while halting the German attack in the circle, saw them concede a PC.

Jette made no mistake in converting the opportunity and help her team extend the lead to 3-1. Though India found a few chances in the final quarter to score, the German defence was too strong to breach.

Meanwhile, Nike scored the fourth goal for Germany in the dying minutes of the game taking the final score to 4-1.

India will play against Germany on Wednesday.

You might also like
Sports

India shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman wins Bronze medal at ISSF Shotgun World Cup

Sports

Alcaraz overcomes Djokovic in five-set thriller to claim maiden Wimbledon title

Sports

Asian Athletics C’ships: Jyothi, Parul win silvers as India end third with 27…

Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks down while asking his father for his record-breaking innings

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans