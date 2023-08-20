Indian Squash sensation Anahat Singh secures gold at Asian Junior Squash Championship

Dalian: India’s promising talent in squash, Anahat Singh, has shined bright once again by securing the gold medal in the girls under-17 category of the 30th Asian Junior Squash Individual Championship, hosted in Dalian, China. The championship took place from August 16 to 20.

Anahat, a 15-year-old prodigy, displayed remarkable skills and determination as she outplayed her opponents to emerge victorious. In a thrilling final match on Sunday, she triumphed over Ena Kwong of Hong Kong with a score of 3-1, clinching the prestigious title.

In the journey leading up to the final, the young squash star from Delhi showcased her prowess. She vanquished Doyce Lee of Malaysia in the quarter-finals and Whitney Isabelle Wilson of Malaysia in the semi-finals, securing her place in the championship match.

Guided by the mentorship of former India squash star Ritwik Bhattacharya, Anahat has continuously demonstrated her exceptional talent. Notably, this victory marks her second gold medal and third overall medal at the Asian Junior Squash Championships. She had previously secured a gold in the girls under-15 category at the Asian junior championships held in Thailand in 2022. Additionally, she earned a bronze in the girls’ under-13 category during the Asian Junior Championships held in Macau in 2019.