Indian sprinter Dutee Chand gets four-year ban for failing dope test

New-Delhi: India’s sprinter Dutee Chand has been handed a four year ban for failing two out-of-competition dope tests in December, 2022.

The 29-year-old’s ban will be effective from January 3, 2023, to January 3, 2027.

The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) has noted that all the competitive results secured by the athlete from the date of her sample collection, i.e. December 5, 2023, shall stand disqualified. Her medals, prizes, and points from the aforementioned time period will thus be fortified.

The Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) said, “The athlete though has satisfied the panel with the source of ingestion of the prohibited substance but was not able to establish the no significant fault or negligence.”

“In view of the totality of circumstances, the athlete has failed to establish that the said anti doping rule violation (ADRV) was unintentional due to following reasons: 1) The athlete instead of consulting a physician allegedly consulted her physiotherapist and consumed the medicines prescribed by her. 2) The athlete did not check the label with respect to the contents of the medicine consumed by her. 3) The athlete didn’t cross check the contents of the drugs with the latest published lists of prohibited substances by WADA,” the ADDP, headed by Chaitanya Mahajan, said in its order.

Chand now has 21 days to file an appeal with the anti-doping appeal panel (ADAP)