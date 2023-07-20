Indian Men’s Football team achieves 99th position in FIFA rankings

The Indian Football team has achieved the 99th position in the FIFA ranking. The Indian football squad, fondly known as the “Blue Tigers,” has been riding an impressive unbeaten streak throughout 2023. Their exceptional performance has been highlighted by securing three prestigious trophies: the Hero Tri-Nation Cup, Hero Intercontinental Cup, and the SAFF Championship within the calendar year.

In a tweet, the Indian football team proudly declared, “ᴡᴇ ᴍᴀʀᴄʜ ᴏɴ.. India climbed up to 99 in the latest official @FIFAcom world ranking #BlueTigers #IndianFootball.”

Under the guidance of head coach Igor Stimac, the team has shown significant progress and form, setting the stage for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers later this year and the AFC Asian in January 2024.

The latest achievement marks a significant milestone as the Indian team secures a double-digit ranking after a gap of five years. Encouraged by their recent success, they are determined to continue their ascent in the rankings in the months ahead.

In the pursuit of further honing their skills and showcasing their prowess on the biggest stage in Asia, the Blue Tigers are all set to embark on a series of crucial matches. In September, they will travel to Thailand to participate in the King’s Cup, followed by a visit to Malaysia for the Merdeka tournament before they commence their World Cup qualifiers campaign.

Excitement and anticipation are building among football enthusiasts across India, as the national team gears up for a thrilling and action-packed stretch of months ahead. With their unbeaten run and newfound momentum, the Blue Tigers are eager to leave an indelible mark in the world of football.