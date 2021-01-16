Indian Cricketers Hardik And Krunal Pandyas’ Father Passes Away

By KalingaTV Bureau
hardik pandya father passes away
Image Credit: NDTV Sports

Bhubaneswar: Indian cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandyas’ father Himanshu Pandya passed away at the age of 71 today morning. He suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

Hardik, who had returned home after limited over series agaisnt Australia last month, was at home when his father took his last breath. Krunal, who was leading the Baroda team in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Trophy, has left the tournament mid-way to be with his family.

India captain Virat Kohli also took to Twitter to pay condolences to his team players Hardik and Krunal.

