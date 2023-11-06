India win Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Title with 4-0 Triumph over Japan

The Indian women’s hockey team secured a resounding victory by defeating titleholders Japan 4-0 to claim their second Asian Champions Trophy title on a delayed Sunday night.

The match commenced 50 minutes behind schedule due to issues with the floodlights, but it was well worth the wait for the fans.

India’s triumph was marked by superb goal-scoring performances, with Sangita Kumari (17th minute), Neha (46th), Lalremsiami (57th), and Vandana Katariya (60th) all finding the back of the net. This victory further solidifies India’s position as a powerhouse in women’s field hockey.

India’s initial domination saw Japan adopting a more defensive approach, relying on counter-attacks to make their mark in the game. The Indian team had an early opportunity to take the lead, but Deepika failed to find the net in a one-on-one situation against Japanese goalkeeper Akio Tanaka.

Despite Japan’s attempts to break through India’s resolute defense, the Indian side continued to control possession and dictate the tempo of the match.

Sangita Kumari opened the scoring for India two minutes into the second quarter, executing a precise high hit after receiving a pass from Neha Goyal. Although India continued to press forward, they struggled to convert their opportunities into goals.

Japan managed to find the net in the second quarter through Shiho Kobayakawa, but their goal was disallowed after India requested a referral for a body contact situation during the ball’s reception.

The second quarter saw Japan intensify their offensive efforts, earning three consecutive penalty corners in the 25th minute. However, India’s steadfast defense denied Japan any goals.

As the game progressed, both India and Japan maintained their relentless pursuit of goals. The third quarter remained goalless as both teams’ defenses held strong.

In the fourth quarter, India unleashed a flurry of attacks on the Japanese goal. Neha capitalized on a penalty corner opportunity to extend India’s lead. The relentless pressure from India paid off as Lalremsiami scored in the 57th minute from a rebound after Udita’s initial strike was saved by the Japanese keeper.

Vandana Katariya added the finishing touch just before the final hooter, registering her name on the scoresheet with a fine field goal.