India clinches double bronze in 3000m speed skating events at Asian Games 2023

Hangzhou: India kicked off Day 9 of the Asian Games 2023 on a high note, securing two bronze medals in the world of skating. The nation witnessed outstanding performances from its athletes, bringing home medals in both the men’s and women’s categories.

In the men’s division, Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, and Vikram showcased their exceptional skills, clinching a well-deserved bronze medal in the Men’s Speed Skating 3000m Relay event.

Meanwhile, the women’s team, comprising Aarthy Kasthuri Raj, Heeral Sadhu, Sanjana Bathula, and Karthika Jagadeeswaran, also shone brightly by securing a bronze medal in the Women’s Speed Skating 3000m Relay.

In table tennis, the dynamic duo of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee are set to compete in the women’s doubles semi-final.

The excitement doesn’t end there, as badminton and squash will also witness fierce competition in individual disciplines. Renowned names like Joshna Chinappa and PV Sindhu will take the stage, aiming to make their mark and add to India’s medal tally.