Asian Games: KIITian Tajinderpal Singh Toor bags gold for India

Hangzhou: KIITian Tajinderpal Singh Toor made the entire nation proud by winning the gold medal in men’s shot put at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.

Toor bagged the second gold of the day when he clinched the gold medal with his final throw of the competition hurling the iron ball to 20.36 metres.

Toor, who fouled his first two attempts sprung into action with 19.51 in his third attempt and in his next turn, he crossed the 20-metre mark. However, Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Daouda A Tolo took the lead by this time by throwing to a distance of 20.18.

Toor, who holds the Asian Games (20.75m) and Asian Record (fouled his fifth attempt but then came with his best effort of the day when it mattered most, hurling the iron ball to 20.36 metres to claim the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Achyuta Samanta, the MP of Kandhamal and founder of KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) & KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) joined the entire India and congratulated Toor for his achievement.