India beat England in 3rd Test: From most sixes in an innings by Yashasvi Jaiswal to biggest test wins for India by runs here are several records created today

Rajkot: India today registered their one of the biggest test match win after beating England by 434 runs in the third Test at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

India’s historic win became possible following a phenomenal double century from Yashasvi Jaiswal coupled with fifties from Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan. The trio helped India to set England a mammoth 557 runs to win the test.

In this third test, India as team and some players of the team as individual set several records. While the 434 run win over England is the biggest Test win for India by runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal created the record of most sixes in an innings.

Most sixes in an innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 12

Wasim Akram: 12

Nathan Astle: 12

Matthew Hayden: 11

Brendon MaCcullum: 11

Brendon MaCcullum: 11

Ben Stokes : 11

: 11 Kushal Mendis: 11

Wally Hammond: 10

Chris Cairns: 9

Biggest Test wins for India by runs:

434 vs Eng Rajkot 2024

372 vs NZ Mumbai WS 2021

337 vs SA Delhi 2015

321 vs NZ Indore 2016

320 vs Aus Mohali 2008

Century & 5-fer in a Test (India):

Vinoo Mankad 184 & 5/196 vs Eng Lord’s 1952

Polly Umrigar 172* & 5/107 vs WI Port of Spain 1962

R Ashwin 103& 5/156 vs WI Mumbai WS 2011

R Ashwin 113 & 7/83 vs WI North Sound 2016

R Ashwin 106 & 5/43 vs Eng Chennai 2021

Ravindra Jadeja 175* & 5/41 vs SL Mohali 2022

Ravindra Jadeja 112 & 5/41 vs SL Rajkot 2024

Biggest Test defeats for England by runs:

562 vs Aus The Oval 1934

434 vs Ind Rajkot 2024

425 vs WI Manchester 1976

409 vs Aus Lord’s 1948

405 vs Aus Lord’s 2015

India hitting 400+ in each innings of a Test:

407 & 407/9 vs Pak Kolkata 2005

426 & 412/4 vs SL Ahmedabad 2009

445 & 430/4 vs Eng Rajkot 2024

Most sixes by a team in a series:

48* Ind vs Eng in India 2024 (3* Tests)

47 Ind vs SA in India 2019 (3 Tests)

43 Eng vs Aus in England 2023 (5 Tests)

40 Aus vs Eng in Australia 2013/14 (5 Tests)

Most runs by a left-handed batter in a Test series for India:

545 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng 2024 (H)

534 Sourav Ganguly vs Pak 2007 (H)

463 Gautam Gambhir vs Aus 2008 (H)

445 Gautam Gambhir vs NZ 2009 (A)

Most sixes by India in a series:

48* vs Eng 2024 in India (3* Tests)

47 vs SA 2019 in India (3 Tests)

32 vs Aus 2023 in India (4 Tests)

31 vs Eng 2016 in India (5 Tests)

Most sixes by India in a Test:

28* vs Eng Rajkot 2024

27 vs SA Vizag 2019

18 vs NZ Mumbai BS 2021

15 vs SL Mumbai BS 2009

Most sixes by India in an innings:

18 vs Eng Rajkot 2024

15 vs SL Mumbai BS 2009

14 vs SA Vizag 2019 (2nd inngs)

13 vs SA Vizag 2019 (1st inngs)

13 vs SA Ranchi 2019

(Source: cricbuzz.com)