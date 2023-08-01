India bags four Golds at World University Games in Chengdu, China

In a remarkable show of talent, Indian shooters and archers have shone at the World University Games in Chengdu, China, securing an impressive total of six medals, including four golds. The shooting team put up a stellar performance in the 10m air rifle men’s team event, with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Arjun Babuta forming an unbeatable trio, outclassing the local favorites China and securing the gold medal.

Their combined score of 1894.7 was enough to beat China’s Li Xinmiao, Song Buhan, and Zhu Xiaozhong, who scored 1881.9, settling for the silver medal. Kazakhstan finished third.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar continued to shine, securing another gold medal in the 10m air rifle men’s individual event. His consistent high scores, totaling 252.6, earned him the top spot on the podium. Divyansh Singh Panwar also showcased his talent and had to be content with the silver medal, while China’s Buhan trailed behind with a score of 229.0 to settle for the bronze.

The compound archers also made a significant contribution to India’s medal tally, adding two golds and a bronze medal. Avneet Kaur displayed nerves of steel, defeating USA’s Alyssa Grace Sturgill in a thrilling shoot-off to clinch the compound women’s individual gold. In a tense match where the scores were tied at 144-144, Avneet remained composed and shot a perfect 10, while Sturgill managed only an 8.

In the men’s individual event, Sangampreet Bisla and Aman Saini ensured India’s dominance, securing the gold and bronze medals, respectively. Sangampreet’s exceptional performance, sending an arrow to the center (scoring a 10) when needing a nine to win, secured him the gold medal, leaving South African Christian De Klerk disappointed. In the bronze medal match, Aman held his ground against Frenchman Bouleau Victor, winning with a score of 148-146.

With their exceptional performances, the Indian contingent now stands tied in the second position on the medal standings alongside Japan, both having earned a total of 17 medals, including nine gold, three silver, and five bronze. Hosts China lead the standings with an impressive haul of 21 medals.