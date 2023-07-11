IND vs WI: Ajinkya Rahane returns to India Test team; says there’s still cricket left in him

New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane, after his successful return to the Indian Test team and being appointed vice-captain for the upcoming series against the West Indies, has emphasized that he still has a lot of cricket left in him. Rahane had been out of the Test team for nearly 17 months but made a strong comeback following a remarkable domestic season and winning the IPL 2023 title with the Chennai Super Kings.

Despite India’s loss to Australia in the World Test Championship final, Rahane performed admirably, being India’s top scorer with innings of 89 and 46. While his inclusion in the West Indies tour was expected, the decision to reinstate him as vice-captain caught many by surprise.

Expressing his thoughts before the first Test in Dominica, Rahane mentioned that he is accustomed to the vice-captaincy role, having held it for around four to five years previously. He expressed his happiness at being back in the team and in the vice-captain position.

Regarding his comeback, Rahane acknowledged that he still has plenty of cricket left in him and feels more confident than ever. He mentioned that his IPL and domestic seasons went well, and he has focused on improving his fitness and other aspects of his game in the past year and a half. Rahane expressed his enjoyment of cricket and batting, emphasizing the importance of staying in the present and focusing on each match for both personal and team success