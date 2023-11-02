IND vs SL: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against India in World cup 2023 match

In a much anticipated match of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka has won the toss and has opted to bowl against India. Today’s IND vs SL clash is taking place at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

So far, these two teams have been pitted against each other in 167 ODIs. Out of which, India has won 98 matches and Sri Lanka has won 57 games. 11 of the total matches ended without any results while one ended in a tie.

Coming to World Cup matches, the record between India and Sri Lanka remains evenly balances. The teams have played eight world cup matches so far, with four wins on each side. The last face-off between India and Sri Lanka in a World cup match was in the year 2007. Therein, Sri Lanka had emerged victorious.

Coming to the Wankhede stadium for the IND vs SL match, the pitch usually favours both pacers and spinners. However, the pitch seems to incline slightly for the players who swing the ball during the early phases of the game. As the game progresses, spin bowlers take the lead. Even batters can make heavy scores if they show patience.

Team India playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Team Sri Lanka playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(wk/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka