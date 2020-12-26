IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test: India Tighten Screws As Australia All Out For 195 In First Innings

Melbourne: Australia was all out for 195 in the first innings of the traditional Boxing Day Test as Pat Cummins got caught out after he tries to go big off Jadeja but was caught by Siraj at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Bumrah remained pick of the Indian bowlers with his 4/56, with support from Ashwin’s 3/35 and Siraj’s 2/40.

Labuschagne (48) and Head (38) battled very well for a while but failed the battle against the Indian bowlers unit after skipper Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat.

India picked two more wickets in the post-lunch session to dominate the proceedings on the opening day of the second Test against Australia being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Earlier, at Tea on Day One, the hosts were 136/5 with skipper Tim Paine and Cameron Green batting on 0 and 6 respectively.

Resuming the session at 65/3, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head started off positively and didn’t give any chance to the Indian bowlers. Both batted sensibly and made sure they kept collecting runs whenever the opportunity came their way.

They shared a 86-run partnership before Jasprit Bumrah got Head caught at slips by skipper Ajinkya Rahane at his individual score of 38.

Labuschagne, who had survived a couple of lbw calls and a blow on the helmet as well, looked all set for a well-deserved half century until he became the first Test scalp of Mohammad Siraj, just two runs short of the milestone. Siraj, bowling to his field, got the Australian batter caught by another debutant Shubman Gill down the leg-side. Labuschagne scored 48 runs in 132 balls he faced.

That’s the end for the first innings of India vs Australia boxing test match on day 1.

(IANS)