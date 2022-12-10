IND v BAN, 3rd ODI: Ishan, Kuldeep come in for India as Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl first

Chattogram: Left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been included in India’s playing eleven as Bangladesh won the toss for the third time in as many matches and elected to bowl first in the final ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on Saturday.

With captain Rohit Sharma flying home to see a specialist for his injured left thumb and Deepak Chahar as well as Kuldeep Sen ruled out due to hamstring strain and stress injury in the back, India have included an extra left-handed batter in Kishan as well as another spinner in Yadav.

“Injuries are not great and we’ve had a few of them. But it also gives opportunities to new guys. We’ve always had the quality as a team. Right now it’s important for us to get better as individuals and get runs in different conditions. Haven’t played one-day cricket for a long, long time. Focus was on T20 cricket,” said stand-in captain KL Rahul.

With Bangladesh already winning the series, India will be aiming for a consolation win to end the ODI series on a high. “We always want to win and give our best for the country. But sometimes it doesn’t happen. There’s never an international game that doesn’t have pressure.”

“It’s a new wicket – different conditions. Important for us to assess, be brave and put the pressure back on them. That’s what Indian cricket has done over the years,” added Rahul.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das said they have also made two changes to their playing eleven: – Taskin Ahmed and Yasir Ali come in for Nasum Ahmed and Najmul Hossain Shanto. “Looks like there’s some grass on the wicket. Need to take wickets early on. Just have to play our normal game,” he added.

Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (captain & wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik.

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.