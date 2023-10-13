ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh set victory target of 246 runs for New Zealand

Chennai: In the ongoing match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, the former has set a target of 246 runs in 50 overs for the later to win.

Bangladesh made 245 runs losing nine wickets. Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Kiwi team has already won two matches and Bangladesh one in the World Cup.

In today’s match, Kane Williamson is back to lead the Kiwis after missing the opening two matches to regain match fitness following his recovery from a knee injury that he suffered during IPL 2023. He replaces Will Young. Bangladesh also made a change, bringing in Mahmudullah for Mahedi Hasan.

On the other hand, every cricket enthusiast is eagerly waiting for tomorrow’s big clash between India and Pakistan. The Blue jersey will meet arch-rivals Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tomorrow. The match will begin at 2 p.m. India and Pakistan have four points each from two matches played so far.