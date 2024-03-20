ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: Trophy tour launched in New York

The trophy tour of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 has been launched in New York. Two-time T20 World Cup champion Chris Gayle and USA bowler Ali Khan launched the trophy tour at the Empire State Building.

The ninth edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup is all set to begin from June 1st, 2024 and will be played in USA and West Indies.

As per date given by ICC, the official launch of the Trophy Tour for the event took place at the famous Empire State Building in New York as the iconic skyscraper lit up in navy and pink – the official tournament colours – with Chris Gayle pulling the lever to illuminate the structure.

This will be the first ICC even taking place in the United States. The matches will be played at three venues including the brand new 34,000-seater Nassau County International Stadium in New York, the renovated Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas and the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill.

In West Indies, the matches will be played at iconic venues such as Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

The trophy tour will be commenced across 15 countries across four continents passing sporting teams and stadia, famous landmarks and legendary cricketers to invite fans to participate in the ‘Out of this World’ cricket festival and glimpse at T20 World Cup’s most coveted prize.

Additionally, the Trophy will also visit emerging America’s cricket countries like Argentina, Brazil and Canada to entice new fans to the sport.

Here’s the schedule for trophy tour in the first month: