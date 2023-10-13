ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Bangladesh match today

New Zealand and Bangladesh will face off in today’s match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. In this tournament, New Zealand is one of the four teams that have won both their matches so far. So far, they have four points and a strong net run rate of +1.958, placing them in the second position just behind South Africa.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has won one match and lost one. The team currently sits at the sixth spot on the points table. These two teams are gearing up to face each other today on October 13, at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Both the teams have a history of 41 ODIs against each other. Out of which, New Zealand has emerged victorious 30 times. Bangladesh has won 10 of the matches, and one match had no result. The last encounter between the two teams was on September 24, at the Sher-e-Bangla ANtional Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh. In that game, Bangladesh batted first and were all out for 171 runs within 35 overs.

The Black Caps, as the New Zealand team is often called, chased down the target in under 35 overs, winning the match by seven wickets.

As far as World Cup matches are considered, the two teams have met five time. All the five times, New Zealand emerged victorious. Their last face-off in a World cup was in 2019. Bangladesh scored 244 runs, and New Zealand managed to chase it down in under 48 overs, despite losing eight wickets.

Now, let us talk about the pitch conditions in Chennai. In the latest World Cup match between India and Australia, the pitch favoured the spin bowlers. Indian spinners took six Australian wickets. It is important for the batsmen to be cautious against the spin on this pitch. The average score for the team batting first is around 224 run, while for the team batting second, it is about 205 runs.

Regarding the weather in Chennai, there are slight chances of rain. The weather is expected to be humid, with humidity levels reaching up to 89 percent. The temperature is likely to rise around 31 degrees.