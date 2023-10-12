KL Rahul reacts to Rohit Sharma’s boundary in India-Afghanistan clash; Video goes viral

New Delhi: During the last match between India and Afghanistan, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma has broken many records. This include the record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, which is, Rohit Sharma hit century at 63 balls, while Sachin made it in 73 balls. On the other hand, the Indian Captain broke Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes in international cricket.

During these sixes, cricket fans as well as team members gave various types of reaction. Such a jaw-dropping reaction of KL Rahul is flooding over the internet.

In the video shared by an X (formerly known as Twitter) user, KL Rahul is seen wowing to the six of the Hitman. To this video, many fans have reacted. One said, “KL Rahul’s reaction to Rohit Sharma’s shot. Just HITMAN mode things.” While another said, “KL Rahul’s reaction when Rohit played that incredible shot. Hitman madness in Delhi.”

Reacting to the video, another X user added, “The exact emotion and expression of a billion people when #Hitman hit that six.”

On the other hand, Star Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable feat during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Australia on October 8. Kohli broke the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most runs by an Indian player in ICC tournaments.

India defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets and 90 balls to spare in match no. 9 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Wednesday. Meanwhile, India is going to clash with Pakistan on October 14.