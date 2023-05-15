Harmanpreet Singh to lead Indian Team in FIH Hockey Pro League
Harmanpreet Singh will lead the 24-member Indian team during the FIH Hockey Pro League which is slated to begin in Europe from May 26.
New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday named a strong 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the next leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League.
During the FIH Hockey Pro League, which is slated to begin in Europe from May 26, India will face formidable Belgium and Great Britain in London followed by matches against the Netherlands and Argentina in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.
This will be the team’s first outing under newly-appointed Chief Coach Craig Fulton while the team will continue to be led by ace dragflicker and defender Harmanpreet Singh and Vice Captained by the prolific midfielder Hardik Singh.
Speaking about the team selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “I am pleased with the team we have selected for the upcoming Pro League tournament against Belgium, Holland, Great Britain and Argentina. Our current world ranking of 4th reflects the team’s hard work and dedication post the World Cup. This tournament will be a great opportunity for us to compete against top-ranked teams and further improve our overall game. We are looking forward to the challenge and hope to have a strong finish to the pro league tournament.”
Indian Men’s Team
Goalkeepers:
- Krishan Bahadur Pathak
- PR Sreejesh
Defenders:
- Harmanpreet Singh (C)
- Amit Rohidas
- Jarmanpreet Singh
- Manpreet Singh
- Sumit
- Sanjay
- Mandeep Mor
- Gurinder Singh
Midfielders:
- Hardik Singh (VC)
- Dilpreet Singh
- Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh
- Shamsher Singh
- Akashdeep Singh
- Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards:
- Abhishek
- Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
- S Karthi
- Gurjant Singh
- Sukhjeet Singh
- Raj Kumar Pal
- Mandeep Singh
- Simranjeet Singh