Junior Asia Cup Hockey Meets: 8 from Odisha included in Indian men’s & women’s squads

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight players including five girls from Odisha have been included in the Indian teams for the upcoming Junior Asia Cup hockey tournaments.

The Hockey India announced a 18-member national squad for the Women’s meet to be held at Japan’s Kakamigahara from June 2-11. Among the 18, five girls are from Odisha. They are Madhuri Kindo (goalkeeper), Anjali Barwa (defender), Jyoti Chhatri & Sujata Kujur (midfielders), and Sunelita Toppo (forward).

The Indian women team will play against Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in their pool stage.

Indian Junior Women’s Team:

Goalkeepers: Madhuri Kindo, Aditi Maheshwari

Defenders: Mahima Tete, Preeti (C), Neelam, Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa

Midfielders: Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur, Manashri Narendra Shedage

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Deepika (VC), Deepika Soreng, Annu, Sunelita Toppo

Likewise, Hockey India also named a 18-strong squad for Men’s Junior Asia Cup. Amandeep Lakra (defender), Sunit Lakra (midfielder) and Sudeep Chirmako (forward) from Odisha have made it to the national team.

India have been clubbed in pool A of the Junior Men’s Asia Cup which is slated to be played in Salalah (Oman) from May 23 to June 1. They will face Pakistan, Japan, Thailand and Chinese Taipei in their pool matches.

Indian Junior Men’s Team:

Goalkeepers: Mohith H S, Himwaan Sihag

Defenders: Shardanand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Yogember Rawat

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Poovanna C B, Amandeep, Sunit Lakra

Forwards: Boby Singh Dhami (Vc), Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Lalage, Uttam Singh (C), Sudeep Chirmako, Angad Bir Singh