Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy

Mumbai: Veteran Indian Spinner Harbhajan Singh and his wife actress Geeta Basra welcomed their second child on Saturday. The duo is blessed with a baby boy.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra had dated for 10 years and they both had tied the knot in 2015. The couple experienced their first-ever parenthood with their girl child Hinaya, a year later after their marriage in 2016.

The pair had announced their second pregnancy in March 2021, and the wait has finally come to an end with the arrival of a baby boy. Harbhajan Singh had confirmed the news on Twitter that they are blessed with a newborn baby boy.

Blessed with a Baby boy 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 shukar aa Tera maalka 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dqXOUmuRID — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021

The parent of a newborn is very much delighted to hear the baby cry for the first time. Harbhajan expressed his joy and said, “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete”.

Harbhajan informed that both mother and baby are doing well. And he had thanked Almighty for his blessing with a healthy baby.

He also added, “We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support” .