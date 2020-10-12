Gambling
Image Credits: IANS

Goa Police Bursts IPL Gambling Racket, 4 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Panaji: In yet another raid on an Indian Premier League gambling operation, Goa Police arrested four persons from Chhattisgarh for running the racket from a residential apartment near Panaji, police said on Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police (Crime) Shobhit Saksena, the betting gang had already accepted bets worth Rs 50 lakh, when their operation was busted by Crime Branch officials late on Sunday.

“They were accepting bets from their clients in Chhattisgarh on phone. Several mobile phones have been seized. A laptop was also seized on which bets were entered in a software along with gambling-related articles,” Saxena said.

“The gang had so far taken bets close to Rs 50 lakh in the current season,” Saxena added.

The accused — Ranjot Singh Chabra, Sunil Motwani, Kapil Tolani and Vinay Gangwani — are all from Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Ever since the IPL season began various teams of the Goa Police have busted more than six gambling operations in the state, most of which have been operating out of resorts or bed and breakfast facilities in Goa.

(IANS)

