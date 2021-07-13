Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma passed away on Tuesday after suffering a major cardiac arrest. He was 66 years old and survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

He was the former middle-order batsman and was also a part of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team. He represented India in 37 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 42 Tests.

In the 1983 World Cup, he was the top-scorer for India in the semi-final against England where he scored 61 runs and was involved in a match-winning 92-run stand with Mohinder Amarnath for the third wicket followed by another 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Sandeep Patil.

Earlier in 1978, he made his ODI debut against Pakistan while scoring 883 runs at an average of 28.48.

In Ranji, where he represented three teams including Haryana and Railways, Yashpal played 160 matches while scoring 8, 933 runs that included 21 centuries with a highest score.

In his Test career, he scored 1606 runs at 33.45 which included two centuries and nine half-centuries.